Two Koreas Verifying DMZ Guard Posts Withdrawals

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are verifying on Wednesday that they have withdrawn from eleven guard posts on each side of the border in the Demilitarized Zone.The Defense Ministry said that the two sides are each sending a seven-member verification team for each guard post.South Korea will conduct the verification work on the North Korean guard posts in the morning and North Korea in the afternoon.As part of the September military accord aimed at reducing tensions and building trust, Seoul and Pyongyang agreed to each demolish ten guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ), while disarming and retaining one each.