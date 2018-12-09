Koreas to Hold Talks on Health Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will hold talks on Wednesday to exchange information on contagious diseases in a pilot program.Seoul's Health and Welfare Ministry said Wednesday that a three-member delegation led by senior health official Kwon Jun-wook will meet with North Korean officials at the joint liaison office in the North's border city Gaeseong.The two sides will share the information on contagious diseases, in particular influenza amid the winter season. They are also expected to discuss a data sharing plan on infectious diseases for next year.The meeting is a follow-up to an agreement between the Koreas last month to cooperate in preventing the spread of infectious diseases and exchanging information on such diseases on a trial basis within this year.