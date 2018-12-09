Appeal Trial of Ex-Pres. Lee Myung-bak Set to Begin

Photo : YONHAP News

An appeal trial is set to begin for former President Lee Myung-bak who was indicted on a wide range of corruption charges including bribery.The Seoul High Court will hold the first pretrial hearing on Wednesday afternoon.Lee is not required to appear for the pretrial, in which the court confirms the stances of the prosecution and the defendant and discusses the trial procedure.Lee, who was president from 2008 to 2013, was convicted on October fifth of bribery, embezzlement and other charges and sentenced to 15 years in prison.