Transcript Shows Error in Switch System Detected Some 30 Minutes before Derailment

Photo : YONHAP News

A transcript of conversations between a train traffic controller and a KTX bullet train derailed on Saturday showed they detected a problem about 30 minutes before the derailment.Rep. Lee Hun-seung, a member of the parliamentary committee on land and transport, on Wednesday disclosed the transcript obtained from Korea Railroad Corporation(KORAIL).The transcript contains conversations among the KORAIL train traffic control center in Seoul, Gangneung Station, Gangneung train depot and the derailed KTX train.It shows communications that lasted for about 30 minutes after a train traffic controller in Gangneung first detected a signal showing an error in the railway track switching system at 7:07 a.m. on Saturday. The Seoul-bound train derailed at around 7:35 a.m.According to the transcript, the detected error took place on the switch system on the Seoul-bound track, but the signal indicated the error took place on a different track connecting to a train depot in Gangneung.