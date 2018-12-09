Ruling Party Agrees to Discussion with Opposition on Electoral Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to launch discussions with opposition parties to reform the electoral system and seek to pass a related bill in an extraordinary parliamentary session in February.DP Secretary General Yun Ho-jung revealed the plan to reporters on Wednesday after the party's Supreme Council meeting.Yun said that his party agrees with the direction of proposed reforms of the election system including the mixed-member proportional representation system, proposing the five rival parties hold discussions at the parliamentary special committee on political reform.The secretary general said the party will actively work to reach agreement with the opposition camp on the reforms in January and pass a related bill in the February extra assembly session.He stressed that agreement among the five parties requires change in the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), adding the ruling party is willing to engage in consultation with the LKP's new floor leader, Na Kyung-won.The ruling party's decision comes when the chiefs of two opposition parties are continuing their hunger strike calling on lager parties to join their bid to adopt the new proportional representation system.