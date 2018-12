Photo : YONHAP News

The Vietnamese soccer squad led by Korean head coach Park Hang-seo tied with Malaysia in the first leg of the final of the 2018 ASEAN Football Federation Suzuki Cup on Tuesday.In an away game in Kuala Lumpur, Vietnam scored two goals in the first half, but failed to hold onto the lead, conceding two goals to the host team in the second half.Vietnam is still hopeful of reclaiming the cup for the first time in ten years.The second match is set for Saturday in Vietnam.