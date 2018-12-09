No. of Babies Born Daily in Seoul Slips to Below 200 for 1st Time

Photo : YONHAP News

New data shows that the population of the South Korean capital city is set to soon become an aged society.According to the Seoul statistical yearbook for 2018 released on Wednesday, 179 babies were born on average a day last year, marking the first time for the figure to slip below 200 since related statistics began to be compiled.The number of babies born on daily average slipped from 257 in 2012 to 230 in 2013, before further sliding to 206 in 2016.An official of the Seoul Metropolitan Government Agency said the continued decline in marriages and hardship in getting jobs are likely to have had an impact on the drop in newborns.The report also found that the proportion of people aged 65 or older in Seoul’s population grew four-point-nine percent last year to reach around one-point-36 million. Such senior citizens accounted for 13-and-a-half percent of Seoul’s total population.The United Nations defines a country as an aging society if more than seven percent of its population is aged 65 or older. If that proportion exceeds 14 percent, the country is regarded to be an aged society, and if the proportion goes over 20 percent, a super aged society.