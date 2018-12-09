LKP Floor Leader Negative About New Proportional Representation System

Photo : YONHAP News

The new floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) says she has a negative view about a mixed-member proportional representation system in which parliamentary seats are tied to the percentage of voters' support for different parties.Na Kyung-won revealed the stance on Wednesday in an interview with a local radio program when asked about her thoughts on reforming the electoral system.The four-term lawmaker said the electoral system is about power structure and it would be difficult to establish a mixed-member proportional representation system without expanding the number of seats in parliament.Na said rather than thinking about such a proportional representation system, parties should first discuss extending the operation period of the National Assembly’s special committee on political reform in order for active discussions to take place on overhauling the electoral system.The floor leader said she plans to meet minor opposition Bareunmirae Party Chairman Sohn Hak-kyu and Justice Party Chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi to discuss their views. Both Sohn and Lee are continuing their hunger strike for a seventh day at the National Assembly, calling on the larger parties to join their bid to introduce a new proportional representation system.Meanwhile, Na said she will further think about whether there is a need to open an extraordinary assembly session this month.