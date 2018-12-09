Ruling Party Not to Reprimand Gyeonggi Governor over Indictment

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided not take disciplinary action against Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung for his indictment on charges of violating the election law.Party leader Lee Hae-chan said Wednesday that the party's supreme council decided not to reprimand the governor after taking various things into account.He said the Gyeonggi governor has vowed to refrain from exercising his rights as a party member and resign from all posts in the party during his trial, and the party leadership decided to accept that pledge while keeping tabs on court proceedings.The DP-affiliated governor was indicted without physical detention on Tuesday for making false statements during the June local election campaign about a series of allegations about his personal life and family.