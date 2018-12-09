Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 1.44%

South Korean stocks rose Wednesday on reports China would reduce tariffs on key U.S. imports, signaling a possible improvement in relations between the two leading economies.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 29-point-60 points, or one-point-44 percent Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-82-point-57.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 15-point-47 points, or two-point-34 percent, to close at 676-point-48.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-128-point-five won.