International ASEAN+3 Vice Finance Ministers and Central Bank Deputy Chiefs Meet in Busan

Vice finance ministers and central bank deputy governors of South Korea, China, Japan and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) started a two-day meeting in Busan Wednesday to discuss key regional issues.



According to the Finance Ministry in Seoul, participants will evaluate the global economy where uncertainty is growing. They will also discuss ways to strengthen the financial safety net in the region and advance the Asian Bond Market Initiative.



Participants also plan to wrap up their regular examination of the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization(CMIM) accord by reflecting points for improvements.



During a meeting in May in Manila, the finance ministers and central bank governors of ASEAN, South Korea, China and Japan agreed to extend periods of financial support and further share data with the International Monetary Fund.



CMIM is a multilateral currency swap aimed at preventing a financial crisis in East Asia.