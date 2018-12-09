Ruling Camp Discusses Ways to Prevent Infrastructure-Related Accidents

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office, the government and the ruling party have decided to come up with measures to better protect passengers in train accidents and to expand compensation following a recent KTX bullet train derailment.At this year's final high-level consultative meeting on Wednesday, the ruling camp discussed a recent series of infrastructure-related accidents such as the KTX derailment, and agreed to draw up measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.The ruling Democratic Party called for government action to inspect old and deteriorating infrastructure in the country, and to secure related budget and personnel.As for a recent explosion of an underground heating pipe, the participants agreed to come up with a comprehensive management plan. The government also said it will inspect and bolster management of telecommunication facilities following a recent KT Corporation fire.In addition, the three sides discussed follow-up measures to the government's 2019 budget and tax reform bills that were approved by the National Assembly.