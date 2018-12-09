Gov't Finalizes Budget for Public Life-related SOC

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has finalized a budget of eight-point-six trillion won in social overhead capital(SOC) next year to be invested in projects closely related to public life such as libraries and gymnasiums.The decision came during the first Finance Ministry meeting on reviving the economy chaired by newly appointed Minister Hong Nam-ki on Wednesday.The initial budget for public life-related SOC the government had proposed was eight-point-seven trillion won, but it was scaled back to eight-point-six trillion during parliament deliberations.The revised figure is still 50 percent more than this year's five-point-eight trillion won budget.The money will go toward expanding cultural and sports facilities for leisure activities. It will also be used for urban regeneration, public safety, living condition improvements and welfare centers as well as on combating fine dust.