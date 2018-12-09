Gaeseong Company Association to Hold Exhibition from Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Ten South Korean companies that had operated factories in the Gaeseong Industrial Complex will put on display their main products in an exhibition in Seoul from Thursday.An association representing the Gaeseong companies said Wednesday that the event will run through Friday at the lobby of the National Assembly Members’ Office Building in Yeouido.The exhibition, which is the 13th of its kind to be held, is being sponsored by the Unification Ministry, the Gaeseong Industrial District Foundation and the Industrial Bank of Korea. The ten companies will also sell their key products and donate the proceeds to year-end charity programs.An association official said the event comes amid wishes that the Gaeseong complex will resume operations amid a thaw in inter-Korean relations.