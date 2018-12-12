Two Koreas Complete DMZ Guard Post Withdrawal Verification

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea on Wednesday completed an on-site verification of their recent withdrawal of guard posts from the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).Now that all procedures related to the guard post pullout conducted on a trial basis has concluded, the two sides will push to remove all other guard posts as well.According to Seoul's Defense Ministry, the two Koreas mutually inspected whether eleven guard posts have been properly removed from each side of the DMZ.The South Korean side crossed over to the north in the morning and verified the North's guard posts, followed by the North Korean side checking up on the southern site in the afternoon.The North Korea team completed its verification and returned to the North at around 4:50 p.m.A seven-member team, including two photographers, was assigned for each guard post for a total of 154 personnel involved in the verification from both Koreas.They checked whether fire arms, equipment and troops were completely removed from the guard posts and whether any ground structures such as observation posts and underground passage ways were also demolished.Ground penetrating radar is also known to have been used in the verification.A South Korean military official said the two Koreas were both very cooperative.It's the first time in 65 years since the Korean War armistice was signed in 1953 that the two Koreas made mutual visits to each other's guard posts in the DMZ.