In-Program Ads to be Allowed for Terrestrial Broadcasters

Photo : YONHAP News

In-program advertising is set to be green-lit for terrestrial broadcasters some time in the first half of next year.The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) on Wednesday announced a partial revision to the enforcement ordinance of the Broadcasting Act to this effect.The revised bill allows commercial breaks for terrestrial broadcasters at the same level that is found in fee-charging cable programs.Airing ads during a TV show was banned in 1973 for terrestrial broadcasters but they are currently allowed for paid cable channels.The KCC said discriminatory regulations in advertising need to be eased in order to strengthen the public service and production capacity of terrestrial broadcasters.It also stressed the need to foster a fair competitive environment between terrestrial and paid broadcasting services, noting an increasing gap in their advertising revenue and audience ratings.