Koreas to Hold Talks on Groundbreaking Ceremony for Road, Railway Projects

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea will discuss on Thursday details of a ceremony to mark the launch of inter-Korean railway and road projects.The two Koreas will hold working-level talks at the joint liaison office in the North's border town Gaeseong to discuss details of the groundbreaking ceremony for projects to modernize North Korea's railways and roads and connect them to the South.Seoul's Unification Ministry said that South Korean officials will faithfully engage in talks in order to hold the ceremony before the year's end.The government plans to hold the ceremony after completing inter-Korean joint surveys of railways and roads. As the joint railway inspection is set to be completed early next week, the ceremony is expected to be held after Monday.