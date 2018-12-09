S. Korea's Import Prices Fall at Fastest Pace in Nearly Four Years in Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's import prices fell at the fastest pace in nearly four years in November due to a drop in crude oil prices.According to the data by the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the import price index plunged by four-point-six percent to 87-point-96 last month from the previous month.It marks the first drop since August and the largest decline since January 2015, when it shrank seven-and-a-half percent.The drop is mainly attributed to a fall in international oil prices, as the average price of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, slipped 17-point-four percent on-month to 65-point-56 dollars per barrel last month.