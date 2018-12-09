Hot Water Pipe Rupture in Ansan Suspends Heating Service for 4 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

An underground pipeline carrying hot water ruptured in Ansan City in Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday, suspending heating in the area for four hours.The Ansan city government said that an underground heating pipeline near an apartment complex in Danwon District ruptured at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday.Heating had been suspended for over eleven-hundred households in the Gojan area for four hours. No casualties were reported.Ansan Urban Development, which is in charge of the heating service in the region, said they completed repair works at around 1 a.m. Thursday and immediately resumed heating service.The accident comes less than ten days after an underground heating pipe burst near a subway station in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, killing one and injuring 55 others.