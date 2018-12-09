Ex-Foreign Minister Questioned over Forced Labor Cases

Photo : KBS News

Former Foreign Minister Yu Myung-hwan has been questioned on allegations that he interfered in trials of Korean victims forced to labor by Japanese firms during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.According to the prosecution on Wednesday, a probe team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office summoned the former minister last week for questioning.Yu, the top diplomat under the Lee Myung-bak government, worked as an adviser from 2011 at Kim & Chang, the country's biggest law firm, which represented the Japanese companies involved in the civil suits.Yu is suspected of discussing with the then Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se in 2016 ways to make a formal excuse to delay the Supreme Court's rulings in the trials.The prosecution believes the National Court Administration under the top court led by Yang Sung-tae asked Yu to meet Yun and urged the Foreign Ministry to submit an opinion letter claiming forced labor rulings would negatively impact diplomatic ties between Korea and Japan.