38 North: Extent of Destruction of Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site Unclear

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S.-based Web site monitoring North Korea says that the Punggye-ri nuclear test site that the North had destroyed in May may not have been completely destroyed.38 North said on Wednesday that part of the test site remains intact and the extent of the destruction is unclear, calling for a proper inspection for verification.The site said that commercial satellite imagery from late November shows that the two largest buildings at the Command Center remain intact, as do various nearby support facilities for personnel and security forces.It added about two-dozen personnel were also visible onsite and the roads throughout the area remain well maintained, providing additional evidence that the test site has not been fully abandoned.