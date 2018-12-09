Moon Ranks 5th for Time's 2018 Person of Year

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in ranked fifth on U.S. magazine Time's Person of the Year 2018 list.The magazine said on its Web site on Wednesday that Moon was shortlisted for his efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula and beyond through diplomatic engagements with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump.It described Moon as the "South Korean leader who took a gamble on diplomacy to avert a global crisis," adding he brokered the first-ever U.S.-North Korea summit in June between Trump and Kim.Time chose murdered Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, and other journalists who sought to report the truth as Person of the Year 2018.U.S. President Donald Trump ranked second, followed by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller and "The Activists," the youth movement pushing for gun control in the U.S.