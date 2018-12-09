State Auditor Launches Secret Inspection on Public Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's state auditor has launched a special year-end inspection to prevent a lapse in discipline among public officials and accidents at the nation's key facilities.The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) said on Thursday that its 45 officials started a secret, unannounced inspection on the nation's major infrastructure facilities, such as railways, ports and power plants, to check their security and safety management.The BAI inspectors will also check any irregularities among high-ranking public officials, including bribery, drinking, abusive language, power abuse and leak of confidential information.The state auditor plans to sternly deal with civic officials caught committing such irregularities in the inspection, which will continue through January eleventh.