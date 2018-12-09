Light Snow Forecast for Central Region Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

Light snow is forecast for South Korea's central region on Thursday.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the central region and the coastal areas by the Yellow Sea will receive one to three centimeters of snow, while Seoul and other inland areas will see around one centimeter, much less than earlier forecast.Snow will stop before noon in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, while other areas are expected to see snow into the afternoon.The snow will be followed by winds and a cold wave, as the mercury is forecast to drop to minus eight degrees Celsius in Seoul and minus ten degrees in some inland areas on Friday morning.