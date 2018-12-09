S. Korea Holds Exercise to Guard Dokdo

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Navy began a two-day regular exercise to defend the nation's easternmost islets Dokdo on Thursday.Held in the waters off Dokdo, the drill will see the participation of naval and air forces, coast guards and civic Dokdo guards with the mobilization of the Navy's three-thousand-200-ton destroyer and P-3C planes as well as the Air Force's F-15K fighter jet and coast guard patrol ships.The Navy said that the drill is similar to previous ones in scale.The South Korean military conducts two Dokdo defense exercises annually. This year, a two-day drill was held in June.Japan, which claims the islets in the East Sea, protested the move.