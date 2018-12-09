38 North: Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site Still Intact, Despite North's Demolition Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A U.S.-based Web site monitoring North Korea says the major nuclear test site Pyongyang claimed to have demolished in May may not have been completely destroyed.Alannah Hill has the details.Report: 38 North, a widely respected North Korea monitoring Web site, says part of North Korea’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site remains intact.The North claimed that it had demolished its main nuclear test facility earlier this year, but the report published Wednesday said the extent of the destruction is unclear, calling for a proper inspection for verification.The report said that commercial satellite imagery from late November shows that the two largest buildings at the Command Center remain intact, as do various nearby support facilities for personnel and security forces.It added about two dozen personnel were also visible onsite and the roads throughout the area remain well maintained, providing additional evidence that the test site has not been fully abandoned.In May, North Korea said the Punggye-ri nuclear test site had been completely demolished in the presence of a small group of foreign journalists.It said foreign journalists invited to witness the demolition had confirmed that tunnels number three and four were capable of being used to carry out a nuclear test at any time, and thus their eradication was an effective step toward denuclearization.But reporters who observed the explosions said that from where they stood, they could only see the tunnels’ entrances being demolished, leaving the challenges of verification to experts.During a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in October, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly invited inspectors to visit the nuclear test site to confirm that it has been irreversibly dismantled.However, no further discussions or arrangements on the verification issue have been made.Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.