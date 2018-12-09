Moon's Approval Rating Falls to Record Low 48.1%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows that President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has slipped to a new low of 48-point-one percent.Pollster Realmeter surveyed one-thousand-508 people nationwide between Monday and Wednesday and found that the rating was down one-point-four percentage points from last week.Realmeter said Thursday that 46-point-nine percent of respondents had a negative assessment of Moon's performance, up one-point-seven percentage points.The pollster attributed the drop to various political and social issues, such as a bullet train derailment and the suicide of a former chief of the now-disbanded Defense Security Command. It also cited the decision to maintain Samsung BioLogics' listing and the prosecution's indictment of Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung.The survey commissioned by local broadcaster TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-five percentage points.