Two Koreas Hold Working-Level Talks on Railway Groundbreaking Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas held working-level talks on Thursday to arrange a groundbreaking ceremony for a joint project to reconnect and modernize their railways and roads across the border.The South Korean Unification Ministry said four officials from each side began talks on the ceremony location, schedule and guest list at 10 a.m. at the inter-Korean liaison office in North Korea's border town of Gaeseong.A ministry official said the ceremony will likely take place after the completion of an ongoing joint survey of the North's railways next Monday, while no decision has been made concerning attendance by the leaders of the two Koreas.As for an inspection of the North's roads along the east coast that hasn't been completed, the official said the groundbreaking ceremony could take place beforehand.Amid Seoul's continuous discussions with Washington on whether the ceremony would violate sanctions on Pyongyang, the official said the event is considered more like a "launch ceremony" to reaffirm the two sides' commitment to the project.