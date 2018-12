Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has unveiled a plan to spend nearly one-point-three trillion won to increase the number of smart factories to 30-thousand by 2022.He reviewed government strategies for upgrading small and middle-sized businesses in South Gyeongsang Thursday, saying smart factories are a key to reinventing the nation's manufacturing industry.He added that the the government will designate two smart industrial complexes next year with a plan to increase the number to ten by 2022.