Exclusive: Kakao Mobility Decides to Postpone Ride-Sharing Service Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Kakao Mobility, a unit of South Korea's top mobile messenger operator Kakao Corporation has decided to postpone its December 17th launch of a ride-sharing service amid a strong backlash from the country's taxi industry.KBS has learned that Kakao Mobility CEO Jung Joo-hwan visited the National Assembly on Thursday to inform the ruling Democratic Party's carpool program task force of plans to delay the launch indefinitely.Jung vowed to put off the launch and actively engage in talks with taxi drivers, after the ruling party asked Kakao to seek ways to co-exist with the industry.The dispute over Kakao's ride-sharing service was further aggravated this week, following the death of a cab driver who set himself on fire on Monday in protest.While planning to stage a massive protest rally next Thursday, taxi industry groups began a sit-in near the National Assembly Wednesday.