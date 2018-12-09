Finance Minister: Duration of Flextime System to Change Soon

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says that the unit period of operating the flexible work hour system will soon change. The current maximum length is three months, but businesses have been calling for an extension to six months.He told representatives from an auto parts company in South Chungcheong Province Thursday the government is keenly interested in the issue.He said related discussions will likely be wrapped up by February next year, and stressed the importance of the role the Economic, Social and Labor Council will play in the process.Hong also said the government will announce measures to bolster the auto parts industry next week.