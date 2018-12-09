YouTuber Cited Dream Job by Elementary School Students for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

For the first time, significant numbers of South Korean elementary school students say becoming a YouTuber is one of their dream jobs.That's according to a newly released government survey of 27-thousand elementary to high school students nationwide.Becoming a YouTube content star was the fifth most cited dream job by elementary schoolers, entering the annual top ten ranking for the first time.The largest number of elementary school children said they wanted to become an athlete in the future, while the profession of teacher slipped down to second in the ranking for the first time in five years.Beauty industry professional and musician/songwriter entered the top ten for the first time among middle schoolers, while beauty industry professional and scientist/researcher appeared in the top ranking for the first time among high school students.The highest number of middle and high schoolers said they wanted to become a teacher, although the numbers dropped significantly compared to a decade ago.​