Economy KOSPI Adds 0.62% Thursday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 12-point-98 points, or point-62 percent Thursday. It closed the day at two-thousand-95-point-55.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining five-point-30 points, or point-78 percent, to close at 681-point-78.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-four won.