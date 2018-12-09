PM Lee to Embark on 3-Nation Africa Tour on Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is planning a seven-day itinerary of official visits to Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco starting Sunday.On his first stop, Algeria, Lee plans to seek ways of deepening the two sides' strategic partnership ties established during former President Roh Moo-hyun's 2006 state visit to the country.He also plans to visit a South Korean-built combined cycle power plant, and hopes to expand the role of Korean firms in Algeria's construction and infrastructure projects.In Tunisia from Tuesday to Thursday, Lee plans to review joint development projects, including an electronic procurement system.He then moves on to Morocco to seek cooperation on Korean investment in the country and Korean firms' participation in large-scale state projects.The planned visits to Algeria and Tunisia are the first ever by a South Korean prime minister, and the Morocco visit is the first since 2014.