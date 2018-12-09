Gov't to Announce Alternative Service Plan for Conscientious Objectors

Photo : YONHAP News

The Defense Ministry says it will finalize and announce the government's alternative service plan this month for conscientious objectors who refuse military service.The government held a second public hearing Thursday on the prospective duration and type of alternative service to be permitted.Service periods of 27 months and 36 months have been proposed, with the latter believed more likely to be adopted.The Defense Ministry says it will set up a judging committee to decide whether a conscientious objector should be allowed to refuse military duties in favor of alternative service.The alternative service system for conscientious objectors is to be enforced from January 2020.