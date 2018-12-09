Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Survey: 1 in 4 Seniors in S. Korea Live Alone

Write: 2018-12-13 16:20:46Update: 2018-12-13 19:30:50

Survey: 1 in 4 Seniors in S. Korea Live Alone

Statistics Korea says nearly one in four elderly people in South Korea were living alone last year. 

A newly released social trend report indicates those aged 65 or older who were living alone accounted for 23-point-six percent of the whole elderly population last year, up by three-point-nine percentage points from 2008. 

The percentage of the elderly living with their children dropped by the same margin during the cited period to 23-point-seven percent while the portion of the elderly living only with their spouses remained little changed at 48-point-four percent. 

In a related survey conducted by the statistics agency, only 26-point-seven percent said children should take care of their parents, a sharp decline of 14 percentage points from 2008. 

Nearly half of the respondents said it is rather the government and society’s responsibility.
List

Editor's Pick