Survey: 1 in 4 Seniors in S. Korea Live Alone

Statistics Korea says nearly one in four elderly people in South Korea were living alone last year.A newly released social trend report indicates those aged 65 or older who were living alone accounted for 23-point-six percent of the whole elderly population last year, up by three-point-nine percentage points from 2008.The percentage of the elderly living with their children dropped by the same margin during the cited period to 23-point-seven percent while the portion of the elderly living only with their spouses remained little changed at 48-point-four percent.In a related survey conducted by the statistics agency, only 26-point-seven percent said children should take care of their parents, a sharp decline of 14 percentage points from 2008.Nearly half of the respondents said it is rather the government and society’s responsibility.