Survey: 1 in 4 Seniors in S. Korea Live Alone

Statistics Korea says nearly one in four elderly people in South Korea were living alone last year.
A newly released social trend report indicates those aged 65 or older who were living alone accounted for 23-point-six percent of the whole elderly population last year, up by three-point-nine percentage points from 2008.
The percentage of the elderly living with their children dropped by the same margin during the cited period to 23-point-seven percent while the portion of the elderly living only with their spouses remained little changed at 48-point-four percent.
In a related survey conducted by the statistics agency, only 26-point-seven percent said children should take care of their parents, a sharp decline of 14 percentage points from 2008.
Nearly half of the respondents said it is rather the government and society’s responsibility.