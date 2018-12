The Financial Services Commission says as of September the government has recouped 116 trillion won, or 68-point-nine percent, of public bailout funds it issued to troubled firms during the Asian financial crisis.The retrieval rate of 68-point-nine percent is up from 68-point-five recorded late last year.The public funds were set up in 1997 to bail out troubled banks, insurers and securities companies.About 21-point-six billion won were recouped in the third quarter.