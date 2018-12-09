FM Kang to Visit India, Malaysia Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will visit India and Malaysia next week for talks with her counterparts.Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told a regular briefing Thursday that Kang will hold the ninth round of a bilateral foreign ministerial joint committee meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.The two top diplomats will assess the progress of the implementation of follow-up measures to President Moon Jae-in's state visit to India made in July.They will also discuss a range of topics, including diplomacy and security, defense industry, economy, science and technology, personnel and cultural exchanges, Korean Peninsula affairs as well as regional and global issues.Minister Kang will then visit Malaysia next Thursday for talks with Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah scheduled for Friday in Kuala Lumpur.The meeting will discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation and friendship ties.Kang will also pay a courtesy call to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad.