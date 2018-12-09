13.4% of S. Koreans Taking Parental Leave Are Men

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of South Korean men taking childcare leave is rapidly on the rise.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, only one-point-two percent of those taking parental leave in 2008 were men, but it jumped to 13-point-four percent last year.The statistics agency credited the marked increase to government policies encouraging paternity leave such as Daddy's Month, which guarantees up to 100 percent of salary for three months to those taking the second paternity leave for the same child.Meanwhile, South Korea was ranked third-lowest among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) in public expenditure on childbirth and childcare at one-thousand-723 dollars as of 2013, compared to an OECD average of 12-thousand-316 dollars.