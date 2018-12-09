Gov't to Announce Decisions on 85 Yemeni Asylum Seekers

Photo : KBS News

Dozens of Yemeni nationals seeking shelters on the island of Jeju will find out on Friday whether or not they will be granted asylum status.The Jeju branch of the Korea Immigration Service said Thursday that it will announce the results of its interviews with 85 refugees from Yemen the following day.A total of 481 Yemeni nationals applied for the status between January and May with final decisions having been made on all of them, except for the 85 people.An official at the Jeju branch of the immigration service said important news will be included in Friday’s announcement, indicating some asylum requests may have been accepted.So far, 362 Yemenis were only allowed to stay in South Korea for a year on humanitarian grounds while asylum requests from 34 others were rejected altogether.