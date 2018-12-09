NSC Discusses Creating Int'l Air Route between Koreas

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea held a National Security Council(NSC) meeting Thursday to check the implementation of an inter-Korean military agreement and discuss ways to create an international air route linking the two Koreas.The presidential office said in a news release that during the NSC meeting presided over by National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong, the council's standing members discussed the two Koreas' recent work to destroy their guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone and the verification of the process.The members checked the progress of Seoul's implementation of a military accord reached during the inter-Korean summit in September and decided to maintain close cooperation among related ministries to smoothly implement the agreement.The top office said the NSC members also shared the opinion that the new international air route would increase practical benefits for not only the two Koreas but all airlines that will use it.