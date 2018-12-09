Two Koreas to Hold Sports Talks Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are set to hold talks on sports on Friday at the liaison office in the North's border city of Gaeseong.A South Korean delegation led by Vice Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Roh Tae-kang departed for the talks on Friday morning to discuss detailed plans for the two Koreas' first-ever bid to co-host the Olympics and their joint participation in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.Departing for the talks, the vice minister told reporters that the South Korean officials will seek specific steps to realize the plans during the second inter-Korean sports talks, pledging efforts to produce good results.In the first talks early last month, the two Koreas agreed to make a bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympic Games. The Friday talks are expected to focus more on organizing a joint march at the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and fielding combined teams there.