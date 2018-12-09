USFK to Put S. Korean Workers on Unpaid Leave if Cost Sharing Talks Collapse

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) has reportedly decided to put its South Korean employees on unpaid leave from April next year should bilateral talks on sharing defense costs collapse.The USFK reportedly sent a notice to that effect last month to the chief of a labor union of South Koreans working at U.S. bases, as well as South Korea's Labor Ministry.The notice sent in the name of USFK Chief of Staff Michael Minihan said making South Korean employees take unpaid leaves of absence from mid-April would be inevitable unless the ongoing defense cost talks reach an agreement.Currently, about 12-thousand South Koreans are working at U.S. military bases nationwide, with South Korea paying 25 percent of their personnel expenses and the U.S. paying the rest.