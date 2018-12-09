N. Korean Media Blasts S. Korea over Defense Budget Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media outlets blasted South Korea on Friday for increasing its defense budget for next year, calling it an outright violation of inter-Korean agreements and the military deal.Under the budget plan approved Saturday, Seoul's defense spending expanded eight-point-two percent on-year to around 46-point-seven trillion won. It's the largest increase since 2008.The North's propaganda Web site Uriminzokkiri on Friday criticized the defense budget increase, in particular, the sharp increase in the budget reserved for bolstering the South's preparedness against the threats of the North's weapons of mass destruction and nuclear arms.Another North Korean propaganda outlet, Meari, also warned on Friday that South Korea should not act recklessly and should think deeply about the possible consequences of the defense spending.