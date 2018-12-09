Presidential Aide Unveils Reform Measures for Inspection Team

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has unveiled a set of measures to reform a special inspection team after some of its members were accused of irregularities.Cho Kuk, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, said in a news release Friday that the team will be renamed and its composition diversified to include members from the state audit agency and tax authorities to enhance internal checks among themselves.Currently, the team under Cho's office, consists of officials from the prosecution and police.Cho said he will ensure that officials from one organization does not exceed one third of the inspection team, which is tasked with inspecting government ministries.He also said his office established a set of internal regulations regarding the team's operation and inspection activities.