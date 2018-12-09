Gov't Unveils National Pension Reform Plans

Photo : YONHAP News

The government unveiled proposals to reform the national pension fund, including plans to increase contributions and benefits, on Friday.The Ministry of Health and Welfare's four proposals range from maintaining the current scheme to raising ​subscribers' contributions, called the monthly premium rate, from the current nine percent to 13 percent.On the benefit side, proposals span keeping the pension's income replacement rate at 40 percent to increasing it to 50 percent.The reorganization plan will be decided by the National Assembly.South Korea's pension is expected to bottom out in 2057 due to the low birthrate, aging society and a slump in economic growth.