S. Korea Seeking US, UN Sanctions Waiver Ahead of Inter-Korean Groundbreaking Event

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul says it’s in close consultations with Washington and the UN about exemptions for sanctions on North Korea ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony for an inter-Korean railway project.The latest remarks from Seoul's Unification Ministry come after the two Koreas agreed on Thursday to hold the event to break ground for their railway and road reconnection initiative at the North's Panmun Station on December 26th.Seoul is seeking a sanctions waiver for the ceremony as it could involve the movement of materials north of the border that are banned under the restrictions.South Korea and the U.S. are expected to discuss the issue during their working-group meeting presumed to be held next week.The railway and road reconnection project was agreed by the leaders of the two Koreas in April as part of efforts for balanced economic development and co-prosperity on the divided Korean Peninsula.