Pres. Moon Replaces 16 Vice Minister-level Posts

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in conducted a major Cabinet reshuffle on Friday, replacing 16 vice minister-level posts.The move comes after he replaced six vice ministerial posts at the end of August.In an apparent bid to strengthen his grasp on state affairs as his administration is about to enter its third year, Moon named three presidential aides to key posts. The reshuffle was also centered on economy-related agencies amid the current economic slump.Lee Ho-seung, the president’s secretary of job planning was named first vice finance minister while Koo Yoon-chul, a key budget official in the Finance Ministry was appointed second vice finance minister.