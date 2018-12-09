Menu Content

Activists Urge S. Korea to Stop Investments into Coal-Fired Plants at UN Conference

Write: 2018-12-14 14:50:34Update: 2018-12-14 15:28:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Environmental activists from around the world have called on the South Korean government to suspend operation of and investment into coal-fired power plants.

At the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland Thursday, dozens of activists from the U.S. and the Philippines said coal-fired plants sponsored by South Korean financial institutions worsen air pollution and health problems.

Activists say from 2020 forward, coal-fired plants are expected to create 27 trillion won in increased social costs annually for things like increased healthcare burdens, early deaths and lost productivity.

The state-run Korea Development Bank(KDB) and Export-Import Bank of Korea are currently investing ten trillion won into constructing 15 coal-fired power plants in countries like Vietnam and Indonesia.

Protesters also raised concerns over South Korea becoming a board member of the UN Climate Change Fund next year, saying KDB shouldn't get access to UN funds while it still sponsors coal.
