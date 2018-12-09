Politicians from S. Korea, Japan Divided on Wartime Labor Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

Politicians from South Korea and Japan got a chance to express their differences Friday over the recent South Korean Supreme Court ruling on Japan's World War Two-era use of forced Korean labor.Earlier this month the top court ruled in favor of South Koreans seeking compensation from a Japanese conglomerate.Gathering at the South Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union in Seoul Friday, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon stressed that the two sides should face up to and manage difficulties in their relations, while maintaining cooperation and exchanges moving forward.Lee pointed to three inter-Korean summits and a historic meeting between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea this year as opportunities for Japan to take a constructive role in regional changes.Fukushiro Nukaga of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party expressed regret toward the court ruling, which he said goes against past bilateral agreements and threatens the foundation of two-way ties built since the 1965 treaty.Marking the 20th anniversary of a joint declaration between South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and Japanese Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi, the two sides did agree they should work toward improving ties and start a new partnership.